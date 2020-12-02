Dolphins Bengals Week 13 Preview

The decision to activate Gaskin, or not, won't be made until later this week.

"I know he's been working. He wants to get back in the worst way," Dolphins Running Backs Coach Eric Studesville said. "He's been in every meeting, he's been great and we just got to kind of see where it goes and take it when we get him on the field (Wednesday) and see what happens and see where everything is."

Last season, Gaskin got his first double-digit carry game against the Bengals in Week 16. He finished with 55 rushing yards and scored his first career touchdown. Whether it's Gaskin, Ahmed, Washington, Matt Breida or Patrick Laird, the Dolphins offense would benefit from generating balance heading into the stretch-run.

"As an offense, you just have to be good enough to counter what they do, and be able to adjust to take advantage of what they are doing," Dolphins Offensive Coordinator Chan Gailey said. "I still like to keep trying to run the football because I think you need that balance in there. Sometimes it's just not as productive as it needs to be. We have to find different ways to maybe get that done."

Taming Bengals Weapons

The Dolphins defensive backfield has been sterling all season. Miami's top five defensive backs in snaps played (Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Nik Needham, Eric Rowe and Bobby McCain) have a collective passer rating against of only 71.2.

The Bengals come to town with a dangerous arsenal of weapons at Allen's disposal. Rookie wide receiver Tee Higgins' career is off to a red-hot start with 48 receptions, 637 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Tyler Boyd leads the team in catches (72) and receiving yards (725) with three touchdowns. Out of the backfield, Giovani Bernard had 484 yards from scrimmage and four total touchdowns.

Boyd does most of his work inside. Only Buffalo's Cole Beasley has more yards when aligned at the slot position (623 for Boyd, 631 for Beasley). Boyd is in the slot for 86.2 percent of his plays and 80 of his 92 targets come from that position. It's a big test for Needham who's played 349 of his 419 defensive snaps inside, per Pro Football Focus.

More Bengals Personnel

Second-year offensive tackle Jonah Williams has surrendered just 21 quarterback pressures on 406 pass blocking snaps (PFF). That 5.1 percent pressure rate is far and away the lowest on the team.

Defensive end Carl Lawson has double the quarterback pressures (36) of the Bengals' next best pocket disrupter (Sam Hubbard with 18).