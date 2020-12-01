Top News: Iron Sharpens Iron

Parker caught eight passes in Sunday's 20-3 win over the Jets. He caught four quick, in-breaking routes (slants, square-ins and one angle route), three back-shoulder throws and a comeback, showcasing his ability to beat defenders in multiple fashions.

The comeback route was one area Parker said he wanted to improve on in training camp, and it makes sense. His ability to get vertical on a defensive back stresses the importance of turning and running downfield, so when Parker can work back down the stem of the route on that same look, he becomes increasingly difficult to defend.

"I just feel like I have work to do on the comeback routes and things like that," Parker said back in August.

Parker's 119 yards on Sunday were the most for any Dolphins wide receiver in a game this season, and he did it despite some fierce competition.

"DeVante is a good player," Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores said. "We tried to give him some opportunities. There was a young corner out there. I thought he made some plays as well. I was pretty impressed with Bryce Hall. We gave DeVante some opportunities and he made some plays."

Parker and Howard take advantage of their practice proximity. Whether it's training camp one-on-ones, team periods during the season, or otherwise, their competition helps bring out the best in one another.

"Me and DeVante have been going at it since I came into the league," Howard said. "We've just kept that competition going and we make each other better. I feel like we do a great job of making each other better and it pays off on Sundays."