Inside the Numbers | Dolphins 20 Jets 3

*stats from Pro Football Focus unless otherwise denoted

Cornerback Xavien Howard matched his career high (2018) with his seventh interception. He's the second cornerback in team history to have multiple years with 7-plus interceptions, joining Sam Madison (1998-99). He leads the NFL in interceptions this season and his 19 interceptions since 2017 is also best in football.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold completed just three of 10 targets going after Howard for 37 yards, an interception and a passer rating of 2.9. Howard also made three tackles and one run stop (tackle within two yards of the line of scrimmage). Howard's passer rating against on the season is just 50.3, best among cornerbacks with at least 50 targets this year.

Cornerback Nik Needham intercepted the third pass of his career and first of the season. He also made five tackles with two checking in as run stops.

Safety Eric Rowe allowed only three yards receiving in the game and all three of his tackles came on run plays within two yards of the line of scrimmage.

Linebacker Jerome Baker picked up two pressures and a half-sack. Three of his five tackles were run stops and he allowed just 13 yards receiving on five pass targets.

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah led Miami with five pressures. He now has 46 on the season, tied for fifth-most in the NFL. His eight sacks are tied for seventh.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy had four quarterback pressures and a half-sack. Three of his five tackles were run stops. Linebacker Elandon Roberts played just 13 run-defense snaps but still made three tackles within two yards of the line, including a tackle for loss on fourth-and-1.