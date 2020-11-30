Inside the Numbers | Dolphins 20 Jets 3

Every Monday, we'll go inside the numbers from the previous game. We'll take a look at the snap counts, cumulative team stats for the season and advanced metrics from a variety of analytics sites such as Pro Football Focus, NFL Next Gen Stats and Pro Football Reference.
Dolphins-Jets
(These statistical rankings do not include the Week 12 Monday and Tuesday games including the Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle Seahawks, Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers).
The Dolphins improved to 7-4 with Sunday's 20-3 win over the New York Jets, the team's best record through 11 games since 2016. The win gives Miami eight of the last 10 against the Jets and evens the all-time series at 55-55-1 (including playoffs).
Going back to last season, the Dolphins are winners of 12 of the last 20 games under Head Coach Brian Flores. Victory in the Meadowlands gives the Dolphins their fourth road win of the season.
According to Elias Sports Bureau, the three total points allowed by Miami in the two games vs. the Jets are the fewest by an NFL team in two meetings against the same opponent since 2009 when the Ravens allowed just three total points in two games against Cleveland.
The Dolphins extended the NFL's longest active takeaway streak by creating a turnover in the 17th-straight game. The Jets gained only 260 total yards and picked up just 10 first downs. The 10 first downs were tied for the second-fewest in a single game in the NFL this season.
Miami's plus-81 point differential in the first halves of games is best in the NFL and the 9.5 points allowed per first half is the third-lowest mark. Offensively, Miami is averaging 16.9 points per game in the first half of games – fifth-best in the NFL.
Dolphins Offensive Rankings
The Dolphins maintain their spot atop Football Outsiders' special teams DVOA (defensive value over adjusted). Wide receiver Jakeem Grant leads the league with 13.9 yards per return (min. 10 attempts) and is the only player with more than 300 punt return yards (319).
Kicker Jason Sanders hit his seventh and eighth successful field goals from 50-plus yards Sunday, the most in the NFL this season. He's now made 10 consecutive field goals from 50-plus yards, the longest active streak in the league. Sanders is 12-for-14 from that range in his career. The 85.7 field goal percentage from 50-plus yards is the best in the NFL since at least 1991 (min. 10 attempts). His 86.7 field goal percentage (65-of-75) is the best in team history.
Punter Matt Haack is eighth in the league with a 42.6 net punting average. His 19 punts downed inside the 20-yard-line are tied for fourth-most in the NFL.
The Dolphins have committed 49 penalties for just 410 yards, both the third-fewest in the NFL this season.
Dolphins Defensive Rankings
Offense
Snap Counts
|Player
|Snaps (% of Offensive Snaps)
|QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
|71 (100%)
|RB DeAndre Washington
|34 (48%)
|RB Matt Breida
|23 (32%)
|RB Patrick Laird
|10 (14%)
|WR DeVante Parker
|67 (94%)
|WR Mack Hollins
|47 (66%)
|WR Jakeem Grant
|24 (34%)
|WR Lynn Bowden Jr.
|22 (31%)
|WR Antonio Callaway
|13 (18%)
|WR/RB Malcolm Perry
|6 (8%)
|TE Mike Gesicki
|50 (70%)
|TE Durham Smythe
|30 (42%)
|TE Adam Shaheen
|25 (35%)
|OL Austin Jackson
|71 (100%)
|OL Ereck Flowers
|71 (100%)
|OL Ted Karras
|71 (100%)
|OL Jesse Davis
|71 (100%)
|OL Robert Hunt
|71 (100%)
|OL Adam Pankey
|4 (6%)
*stats from Pro Football Focus unless otherwise denoted
Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick did most of his damage from a clean pocket. He was 16-for-24 with 151 yards and threw both of his touchdown passes when the Miami front provided a clean pocket.
Wide receiver DeVante Parker posted the 10th 100-yard receiver game of his career, including six in his past 18 appearances. With 4,061 career receiving yards, Parker surpassed Jarvis Landry for the eighth-most receiving yards in team history. His 287 career receptions surpassed tight end Randy McMichael for 10th place in Dolphins history.
Tight end Mike Gesicki caught his eighth touchdown in his past 17 games. That total was tied for fourth-most by all NFL tight ends since Week 13 of the 2019 season. Gesicki's 15.0 yards per reception is the best among all tight ends this season (min. 15 receptions). He and fellow tight end Adam Shaheen caught their third touchdown passes of the season.
Miami's interior offensive line continues to limit pressure on their quarterback. Center Ted Karras and left guard Ereck Flowers combined for three pressures allowed, giving them a combined 23 pressures allowed on 848 pass-blocking snaps this season (2 percent pressure rate).
Rookie right tackle Robert Hunt surrendered just one hurry in the game and earned PFF's top run-blocking grade among Miami offensive linemen.
Defense
Snap Counts
|Player
|Snaps (% of Defensive Snaps)
|DT Christian Wilkins
|45 (82%)
|DT Raekwon Davis
|33 (60%)
|DT Zach Sieler
|20 (36%)
|DE Emmanuel Ogbah
|39 (71%)
|DE Shaq Lawson
|34 (62%)
|DE Jason Strowbridge
|4 (7%)
|LB Kyle Van Noy
|55 (100%)
|LB Jerome Baker
|43 (78%)
|LB Andrew Van Ginkel
|29 (53%)
|LB Elandon Roberts
|18 (33%)
|CB Byron Jones
|55 (100%)
|CB Xavien Howard
|55 (100%)
|CB Nik Needham
|44 (80%)
|S Bobby McCain
|55 (100%)
|S Eric Rowe
|52 (95%)
|S Brandon Jones
|23 (42%)
|S Clayton Fejedelem
|1 (2%)
*stats from Pro Football Focus unless otherwise denoted
Cornerback Xavien Howard matched his career high (2018) with his seventh interception. He's the second cornerback in team history to have multiple years with 7-plus interceptions, joining Sam Madison (1998-99). He leads the NFL in interceptions this season and his 19 interceptions since 2017 is also best in football.
Jets quarterback Sam Darnold completed just three of 10 targets going after Howard for 37 yards, an interception and a passer rating of 2.9. Howard also made three tackles and one run stop (tackle within two yards of the line of scrimmage). Howard's passer rating against on the season is just 50.3, best among cornerbacks with at least 50 targets this year.
Cornerback Nik Needham intercepted the third pass of his career and first of the season. He also made five tackles with two checking in as run stops.
Safety Eric Rowe allowed only three yards receiving in the game and all three of his tackles came on run plays within two yards of the line of scrimmage.
Linebacker Jerome Baker picked up two pressures and a half-sack. Three of his five tackles were run stops and he allowed just 13 yards receiving on five pass targets.
Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah led Miami with five pressures. He now has 46 on the season, tied for fifth-most in the NFL. His eight sacks are tied for seventh.
Linebacker Kyle Van Noy had four quarterback pressures and a half-sack. Three of his five tackles were run stops. Linebacker Elandon Roberts played just 13 run-defense snaps but still made three tackles within two yards of the line, including a tackle for loss on fourth-and-1.
Defensive tackles Raekwon Davis (3), Christian Wilkins (3) and Zach Sieler (2) combined for eight run stops.