The Blitz: Xavien Howard Joins Sam Madison Territory

They Said It

Xavien Howard intercepted his seventh pass of the season in Miami's 20-3 win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday. With seven interceptions in 2018, Howard joins Sam Madison as the only Dolphins cornerbacks with multiple seven-plus interception seasons in team history.

"It's inspiring. The way he just gets his hands on the ball, we always talk about, he really should have like, 12 or something," cornerback Nik Needham said. "He'll drop one and pick one. So it's like, man you're trying to keep up and make as many plays as that man. It just pushes me every day, definitely. He's a great player."

"It's a great feeling to be sitting on the bench, looking at the tablet and somebody handing you your helmet and saying, 'Hey, we're back up. X got another interception,'" quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick said. "It's unbelievable. He's always around the ball. He's always got his hands on the ball. He's a pretty special player in that regard."

Howard's seventh interception leads the league in 2020. Those seven picks are more than eight teams in the NFL this year and his career 0.37 interceptions per game is the fourth-highest among players who made their debut in the Super Bowl era, per Elias Sports.