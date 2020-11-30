The Blitz: Xavien Howard Joins Sam Madison Territory

Nov 30, 2020 at 09:26 AM
Travis Wingfield

Writer

November 30, 2020

One month left in the 2020 regular season. The Dolphins got back in the win column with a suffocating 20-3 victory in the Meadowlands, the team's eighth win in the last 10 meetings against the rival Jets.

The Dolphins have now created a turnover in 17 straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL. At 7-4, the Dolphins head into December with some tough opponents standing between them and the finish line. Here's what's happening today in Davie.

Injury Report

The first Dolphins-Bengals Week 13 injury report will be available Wednesday afternoon.

They Said It

Xavien Howard intercepted his seventh pass of the season in Miami's 20-3 win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday. With seven interceptions in 2018, Howard joins Sam Madison as the only Dolphins cornerbacks with multiple seven-plus interception seasons in team history.

"It's inspiring. The way he just gets his hands on the ball, we always talk about, he really should have like, 12 or something," cornerback Nik Needham said. "He'll drop one and pick one. So it's like, man you're trying to keep up and make as many plays as that man. It just pushes me every day, definitely. He's a great player."

"It's a great feeling to be sitting on the bench, looking at the tablet and somebody handing you your helmet and saying, 'Hey, we're back up. X got another interception,'" quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick said. "It's unbelievable. He's always around the ball. He's always got his hands on the ball. He's a pretty special player in that regard."

Howard's seventh interception leads the league in 2020. Those seven picks are more than eight teams in the NFL this year and his career 0.37 interceptions per game is the fourth-highest among players who made their debut in the Super Bowl era, per Elias Sports.

On this Day in Dolphins History

November 30, 2008 – The Dolphins score a 16-12 win over the Rams in Miami's final game played in St. Louis. Running back Ronnie Brown scored the only touchdown of the game as Dan Carpenter's third field goal of the game (42 yards) gave Miami a four-point lead with 6:39 to play. The win was the first of a five-game winning streak that propelled Miami to an 11-5 mark and an AFC East title.

Stat of the Day

The Dolphins allowed just three total points in two games against the Jets this year. Per Elias Sports, it's the fewest allowed by an NFL team in two meetings against the same opponent since 2009, when Baltimore also allowed three total points in two games against the Browns.

Content on Tap

Today, we'll dive deep into the stats and take a look at the snap counts, key metrics and team rankings on the weekly Inside the Numbers piece.

Plus, Sunday's recap, three takeaways, and Sunday spotlight are all available on MiamiDolphins.com. Don't forget to check out Drive Time with Travis Wingfield with audio from players, coaches, and the takeaways from Week 12 with Travis and John Congemi.

Advertising