Jason Sanders Continues to Rewrite Record Books

Two weeks after snapping a streak that set a franchise record, Jason Sanders is back to his record-breaking ways with a big game Sunday. Sanders connected on a pair of first-half field goals from 54 and 51 yards. Those kicks give Sanders several notable records and league-leading marks.
He's now hit 12 kicks from 50-plus yards in his career, the most all-time for a kicker in his first three NFL seasons. His 85.7 career field goal percentage on field goals of that distance is the best in the NFL since at least 1991.
Sanders' eight successful field goals from 50-plus yards this season are most in the NFL and he's hit 10 consecutive field goals from that range dating back to last season. Earlier this season, Sanders set the Dolphins franchise record for most consecutive made field goals with 22, topping Olindo Mare's run of 19 consecutive field goals in 1999.
