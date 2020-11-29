Dolphins Defense Grounds Jets Offense Again, Win 20-3

The Dolphins defense held on for back-to-back series in which the Jets started in plus-territory after turnovers – first, a three-and-out; then a turnover on downs spearheaded by a tackle for loss by Roberts.

In addition to the run-down wins, Miami sacked Jets quarterback Sam Darnold three times (a full sack for safety Brandon Jones and a half of a sack each for linebackers Jerome Baker, Kyle Van Noy, Roberts and defensive tackle Raekwon Davis). Cornerback Nik Needham intercepted his first pass of the year and the third of his young career.

Xavien Howard snagged his league-leading seventh interception. He ties his career high (2018), and joins Sam Madison (eight interceptions in 1998 and seven in 1999) as the only cornerbacks in Dolphins history to have two seasons with seven-plus interceptions.

"Turnovers are such a big part of this game," quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick said. "It's momentum, it's field position, it's confidence overall. We don't take that for granted on offense. It's difficult to do and they're been really good at it. It's been great to be on the bench, looking at the tablet and someone handing you your helmet saying 'X got another interception.'"

Offensively, Miami moved the ball into Jets territory early on. Two drives in the first half stalled on the fringe of field goal range for most kickers, but not for the record-breaking right leg of Jason Sanders.

Sanders stroked a pair of kicks down the middle from 54 and 51 yards in the opening half, giving him 10 consecutive field goals of 50-or-more yards. Sanders' eight successful field goals from 50-plus yards this season are most in the NFL. His 85.7 career field goal percentage on attempts of that distance is the best in the NFL since at least 1991.

Fitzpatrick found nine different targets for 257 passing yards with the greatest contribution coming from wide receiver DeVante Parker. Parker caught back-shoulder throws, diving slants, and broke a couple of big runs after the catch en route to 119 receiving yards, a season-high.