Dolphins Cardinals Week 9 Preview

In that clip, Tagovailoa had a free rusher that he was able to manage with a quick set up and release. His ability to identify the blitz and get the ball out hot against an aggressive defense could go a long way in deciding that matchup.

Outside linebacker Haason Reddick leads the Cardinals with 20 quarterback pressures and five sacks. The former off-ball linebacker is experiencing a career revival in his new role. He primarily lines up off the offense's right side as the left outside linebacker. Reddick has played 209 snaps on passing downs this season with 147 of those coming as a pass rusher, per Pro Football Focus.

Containing the Quarterback Run…and Pass

The Dolphins defense has been swarming quarterbacks early and often in recent weeks. In the first halves of the last three games, Jimmy Garappolo, Joe Flacco and Jared Goff have combined for seven turnovers. Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray plays a different style of football with more rushing yards than the aforementioned three combined. Murray's 437 rushing yards lead all NFL quarterbacks (Lamar Jackson second with 411) and he is 14th in rushing regardless of position.

"He's got it all. He's the total package," Dolphins Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer said. "He's quick, fast and has a strong arm with a quick release."

The Dolphins have speed of their own in the second level to match Murray's quickness. Linebackers Kamu Grugier-Hill (4.45), Jerome Baker (4.53) Andrew Van Ginkel (4.59) and Elandon Roberts (4.60) all clocked sub 4.60 40-yard dash times coming out of college.

The total package includes a howitzer of a right arm. Murray ranks 12th in deep passing (PFF) with 417 yards on throws that travel 20 or more air yards. His 127.7 passer rating on such throws is fourth among quarterbacks with at least 10 deep throws.

Miami's pressure packages have generated turnovers, low completion percentages and a league-leading 11.3 points per game allowed over the last three games. Finding a way to make Murray uncomfortable, while hemming the diminutive quarterback inside the pocket, would go a long way towards a fourth consecutive victory.

Nuk-lear Option

DeAndre 'Nuk' Hopkins accounts for 31 percent of the Cardinals pass targets (73 of 236). He has nearly double the targets of the team's second-most frequent option in the passing game (Larry Fitzgerald, 37 targets) and is producing at a level commensurate with those targets. Hopkins has 57 receptions for 704 yards and three touchdowns this season. He's catching 78.1 percent of his targets for an average of 9.6 yards per target.

Enter Miami's defensive backfield.

Eric Rowe is tied for the lead among safeties with nine passes defensed. Bobby McCain is playing all over the formation, but doing perhaps his best work over the top. In the last three game, opposing quarterbacks are 0-for-14 when throwing the ball 20 or more yards in the air, per PFF.