Dolphins Rams Week 8 Preview

The Dolphins are looking for their third straight win for the first time since Weeks 1-3 of the 2018 season. It's an opportunity to get over the .500 mark for the first time early in Flores' tenure as head coach.

The Ram will play the role of west coast team coming east for the early window game – a game played at 10 a.m. Pacific time. This year, the Rams are 2-1 playing in those circumstances. Since McVay's arrival in 2017, the Rams are 6-2 playing in the early slot in the Eastern time zone.

Thursday Injury Report

Two Dolphins did not practice on Thursday: Wide receivers Jakeem Grant (illness) and Lynn Bowden Jr. (not injury related).

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee was limited with a hand injury on Thursday.

Rams Personnel

Rams running back Darrell Henderson has the 14

th-most rushing yards (412) in the NFL. He calls on his 4.49 40-yard dash speed (2019 NFL Combine) to hit those wide runs and break big runs off the edge. Henderson averages 4.7 yards per rush behind Pro Football Focus' No. 7 ranked run-blocking offensive line.

Andrew Whitworth is the marquee name up front. He's in his 13th year and fourth in Los Angeles. He's a four-time Pro Bowler with All-Pro honors twice in his brilliant career. Dolphins Defensive Line Coach Marion Hobby knows Whitworth well going back to their days in the SEC.

"He's been a great player his whole career, even through his college days (when I coached) against him – he was at LSU, I was at Ole Miss," Hobby said. "So I've watched his career all through college and into the pros. He's a pro. He's a savvy vet. He doesn't make a lot of mistakes."

At tight end, Tyler Higbee is 15th among his positional contemporaries with 223 receiving yards. His three touchdowns are tied for seventh among tight ends, but Dolphins safety Eric Rowe held All-Pro tight end George Kittle to one reception for 12 yards, per Pro Football Focus, two weeks ago.

The Rams have two wide receivers in the top 30 of the league in receptions (Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods). Kupp is one of the league's best route runner who piled up 1,161 yards last season (417 so far in 2020). Woods does a little bit of everything catching passes short, deep, intermediate, running the fly sweep motion to take handoffs and he makes big plays – he has a 56-yard touchdown reception this season.

Since Byron Jones returned from his groin injury in Week 5, the combination of him and fellow cornerback Xavien Howard have been targeted 22 times. The result: six receptions, 69 yards, two interception, three pass breakups and a passer rating of only 2.7, per PFF.

Rams All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey is allowing only 53.5 percent of targets completed for 5.33 yards per target. The passer rating against Ramsey is only 77.1. Safety John Johnson is PFF's No. 19 graded safety.

Matchup Highlights

Dolphins Interior Three vs. Rams Interior Rush

Arguably the most dominant player in the league, regardless of position, few players standout the way Aaron Donald does. Since entering the league in 2014, Donald has finished as Pro Football Focus' No. 1 interior defensive lineman every year sans his rookie season (second to J.J. Watt in 2014).

He's back at in 2020 with 45 quarterback pressures (most among defensive tackles) and 13 run stops (tied for 13th among DTs). Michael Brockers leads the Rams with 14 run stops and also has 15 quarterback pressures of his own.