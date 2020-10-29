Top News: Batteries Recharged

Safety Eric Rowe reflected on his year-and-a-half as a Miami Dolphin two weeks ago on Drive Time with Travis Wingfield. In that episode, he discussed coming off the bye last year, the team playing a tight game against Washington and then taking a late lead in Buffalo in Week 7.

"The Bills game, we took the lead, and I think kind of from there people started believing that the work we were putting in practice, in meetings, off the field, it's working," Rowe said. "The week helped us kind of come together as a team and really buy in."

Refreshed and Revitalized

Like Rowe, veteran Dolphins offensive tackle Jesse Davis knows the value of the bye week. It's not just the physical recovery that Davis readily anticipates, but the mental decompress that he most appreciates.

"Recharging the batteries is the best way I can put it," Davis said. "Getting away from the facility and football for a little bit, now we're coming back more energized."

"I think Wednesday was one of the best practices we've had," he added. "The energy level, the scout team giving a great look and the quarterbacks putting the ball on the money. I think that was a good spot for the bye week."

The bye week is not created equally for all players. Running back Myles Gaskin, in just his second year as a pro, was itching to get back to it. Just as Dolphins fans all over the country took the opportunity to take in some other games, watching other backs produce yards and touchdowns stoked inspiration for Gaskin.

"I think it made me a little more hungry watching everybody else play," Gaskin said. "Watching other people do good out there was inspiring, motivating."

Though he did acknowledge the benefit of resting his body and working the physical kinks out, Gaskin was mostly excited to get back around his teammates.

"You get to rest your body and get some of the kinks out," he said. "I'm just excited to be back in the building, back with the guys. It's weird. With COVID, away from the building, you don't really want to be around anybody, so I was kind of excited to be back here more so than years in the past."

A rookie last year, Gaskin worked his way from gameday inactive, to backup running back and now the team leader in carries and rushing yards.

"Even when have a few days off, I come in and just do some stuff and Myles is on the field doing ladder drills, running," Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker said. "He's a guy that does way more than what they ask him."

Gaskin is just one example of the type of players Flores and General Manager Chris Grier are looking for. His tireless work habits are encouraging for a variety of reasons, but two in particular. One, his improvement from Year 1 to this season has yielded more production out of the running back position. And two, Gaskin is a microcosm for the other acquisitions made on this roster since the Flores-Grier pairing materialized.