Three Keys | John Congemi Previews Rams vs. Dolphins

My feeling this week is that in order for the Dolphins to win, they must be successful on the early downs on offense and somehow get Rams quarterback Jared Goff to turn the ball over. The later might be difficult to accomplish because Goff has only thrown four interceptions and has been very good feeding off of the Los Angeles running game. He leads the league in both completion percentage and yards thrown in play-action passing. Goff is also tied for second with 13 passes of 20 yards or more. Those stats lead me to believe the Rams dictate tempo and the pace that they want to play. That means starting and gaining field position as the game progresses is something the Dolphins need to hold an advantage of. Consistently working on a shorter field has a lot to do with the kicking game and special teams play, where Miami has been well above average through six games. Having the ability to start drives outside the thirty yard line is only a few first downs or an explosive play away from placekicker Jason Sanders territory. The duel between two of the best punters in the NFL will also have a direct impact on field position. Matt Haack has been terrific when asked to pin the opposing team inside the twenty yard line all season. Rams punter Johnny Hekker leads the league in punts inside the twenty yard line and last week against Chicago, pinned the Bears offense inside the ten yard line five times! Winning this matchup will go along way in assisting a rookie quarterback with reasonable field position, looking to put points on the scoreboard.