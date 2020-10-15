Three Keys | John Congemi Previews Jets vs. Dolphins

Stoping the run, or at least slowing it down, should be a priority every week for a defense. This week is no different facing the Jets offense that's arguably playing without two of their best players on the roster. Quarterback Sam Darnold is still out with a shoulder issue and the Jets released running back Le'Veon Bell earlier this week. Those two vacancies will be hard to overcome on an offense that's only scored 20 points once this season, and is 0-7 when Darnold is out of the starting lineup! The Miami defense must be stout when it comes to first and second down rushing attempts, forcing veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to beat you with inferior talent. Flacco, making his second start of the season, does have some mobility, but would rather stand tall and deliver from the pocket. I would expect to see multiple defensive front looks against an offense that's given up 15 sacks in five games and averaging just above 30 percent on third down. I believe it's a mismatch favoring the Dolphins secondary against the skill unit the Jets will play with on Sunday. This should allow more man coverage on the outside receivers, crowding the line of scrimmage to stop the run. If the Miami defense can slow down veteran running back Frank Gore and rookie La'Mical Perine, who should get more touches with Bell gone, that should be an advantage in Miami's favor.