Three Keys | John Congemi Previews Chargers vs. Dolphins

Everyone has enjoyed the way this team goes about it's business. All three phases have scored points and contributed greatly to the success at the halfway point of the season. For this group to continue to have success, it's going to take more of the same, especially over the last eight weeks of the season. Offense, defense and special teams all working together, taking advantage of playing complementary football. Staying away from pre-snap penalties on offense, and unnecessary holding or blocks in the back calls on special teams that leads to terrible field position. The kicking game has not only kept opposing teams on a long field, but helped the defense bend some while not breaking at the end of drives. Both placekicker Jason Sanders and punter Matt Haack have been outstanding. Sanders give this team the confidence that when you cross midfield, we're in scoring position. Haack has helped flip the field and held offenses inside the 20 yard line 16 times in eight games. Being the more physical team is always a great trait to rely on, but sometimes the team that doesn't beat themselves is the group that consistently comes out on top! The Dolphins have been able to win at the line of scrimmage and has found a way to win by staying disciplined in all three phases of the game.