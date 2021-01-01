Three Keys | John Congemi Previews Dolphins at Bills

The biggest game of the year for the Miami Dolphins will require their rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to have his best 60-minute performance of the season. There's no chance of getting replaced in the second half by backup Ryan Fitzpatrick, with the veteran quarterback being placed on the COVID-19 list, and that situation just might be what the talented young quarterback needed. It's Tua's game to win, no different than it's been the last two months. He will need to continue to provide leadership, protect the football, and hopefully make enough plays in the passing game to win. The offense must find a way to rally around Tagovailoa, and it's not only the skill players or the offensive line that needs to also be at their best. Offensive coordinator Chan Gailey will need to have a good mix of screens, rubs and shot plays to keep the talented Bills defense guessing. Buffalo can be a very difficult place to go to and get a victory, but that's the situation this team hopefully will be in for the next five to ten seasons, with both rosters continuing to challenge for the AFC East crown. It's a position that the Dolphins need to embrace and one that Tagovailoa should feel comfortable in. There is no greater feeling in sports than knowing that your execution at quarterback can help control the outcome of a game, and this time it's Tua's team from start to finish.