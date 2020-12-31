Dolphins Sign Jake Rudock, Place Ryan Fitzpatrick On Reserve/COVID-19 List

Dec 31, 2020 at 04:06 PM
Headshot_Ghost
Dolphins Staff

MiamiDolphins.com

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed quarterback Jake Rudock. The team also placed quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick on the reserve/COVID-19 list, placed linebacker Elandon Roberts on injured reserve and activated wide receiver Kirk Merritt as a COVID-19 replacement for Sunday's game. 

Rudock has spent multiple stints on Miami's practice squad after joining the team on Jan. 12, 2019. He has played in three NFL games, all with Detroit during the 2017 season. Rudock originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (191st overall) by Detroit in the 2016 NFL draft. A Weston, Fla. native, Rudock attended St. Thomas Aquinas and played collegiately at Iowa (2011-14) and Michigan (2015).

CG1_6786

Fitzpatrick joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent on March 18, 2019. Over the past two seasons, Fitzpatrick has completed 494-of-769 passes (64.2 pct.) for 5,620 yards and 33 touchdowns for a passer rating of 89.0 with the Dolphins. Fitzpatrick has totaled 34,977 passing yards and 223 passing touchdowns in his career. He originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (250th overall) by St. Louis in the 2005 NFL draft.

Roberts has played in 13 games with 11 starts this season after joining the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent from New England on March 21, 2020. He's totaled 61 tackles (33 solo), 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery this season. Roberts also played four seasons (2016-19) with the New England Patriots, winning a pair of Super Bowls (LI and LIII). He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (214th overall) by New England in the 2016 NFL draft.

Merritt made his NFL debut on Nov. 8, 2020 at Arizona but did not record any statistics. He has spent the rest of the season on Miami's practice squad after originally entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Dolphins on April 29, 2020. Merritt earned first-team All-Sun Belt honors as a junior (2018) and senior (2019) at Arkansas State and led the conference in receptions (83) and receiving yards (1,005) in 2018.

