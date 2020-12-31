Dolphins Sign Jake Rudock, Place Ryan Fitzpatrick On Reserve/COVID-19 List

Fitzpatrick joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent on March 18, 2019. Over the past two seasons, Fitzpatrick has completed 494-of-769 passes (64.2 pct.) for 5,620 yards and 33 touchdowns for a passer rating of 89.0 with the Dolphins. Fitzpatrick has totaled 34,977 passing yards and 223 passing touchdowns in his career. He originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (250th overall) by St. Louis in the 2005 NFL draft.

Roberts has played in 13 games with 11 starts this season after joining the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent from New England on March 21, 2020. He's totaled 61 tackles (33 solo), 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery this season. Roberts also played four seasons (2016-19) with the New England Patriots, winning a pair of Super Bowls (LI and LIII). He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (214th overall) by New England in the 2016 NFL draft.