Top News: One-Game Season

Must-Win

Dolphins center Ted Karras is new to Miami, but not to Orchard Park. A four-year member of the New England Patriots, this is Karras' fifth trip to Western New York to take on the Bills.

"They have great fans," Karras said. "The drive in is always pretty entertaining with what they've got going on in the parking lot. It is nice with no fans up there because it's a loud stadium … Great stadium, going to be a big matchup, division opponent, Week 17 with a lot of implications. We're excited and ready to roll."

Karras acknowledged the gravity of the game and the aforementioned implications when asked if he was privy to Miami's postseason scenarios.

"I'm aware that if we don't win, we'll need some help. But the main thing I'm focusing on is going up there and kicking the door in on the playoffs ourselves," he said. "So, we're going up there for a huge game – a play-in game really – and we're gonna need to play our best Sunday at 1 p.m."

Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is no stranger to big games. The author of a game-winning, 45-yard touchdown strike in college football's national championship game in January of 2018, he was asked about playing on football's big stages.

"There's really no extra, added pressure for me," Tagovailoa said. "The expectation for myself is very high in how I perform and how I go out there and try to lead the guys to victory. Obviously this past weekend I didn't play to that standard. It's more so me knowing that we have to go out there and get the job done and if you can't get the job done, that's on you, no one else."

Saturday might not have been to Tagovailoa's standard, but that's because he has set a high standard for himself. He won back-to-back Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Week honors in Weeks 13 and 14. He followed that up with a strong second half in the Week 15 win over the Patriots by leading Miami to three touchdown drives on four possessions.

Tagovailoa's interception rate is just 0.9 percent, the best among qualifying quarterbacks in the NFL. Flores discussed his rookie quarterback's ball security on Wednesday.

"That's a good place to start at the quarterback position," Flores said. "I think he's done a good job from that standpoint. Obviously there are a lot of other factors like at every other position. That's one of them, which we evaluate. I think he's done a good job in a lot of areas. Like every position, there are 15, 18, 20 different things that you are looking for at every position. Obviously the turnovers are a big, big one."

Now 6-2 as a starter, Tagovailoa is embracing the process of his rookie season.