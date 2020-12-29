Top News: Resurgent Run Game Provides Dolphins with Complementary Approach

The ground game and ball-control offense limited the Patriots and Raiders to a combined 19 possessions in the two games. The 9.5 drives per game over those two weeks was a full 2.5 drives per game fewer than Miami's season average, and since the Dolphins are surrendering just 1.67 points per drive (third-fewest in the NFL), the drive reduction bears out a point reduction of 4.2 points per game allowed.

Complementary football, indeed.

Dolphins Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer didn't discuss it today, but his bottom line is about winning, and one of the ways to achieve that is the collaborative effort of all three phases working symbiotically. Last week, he was asked what it is that determines a good defense. Is it the 30.7 percent conversion rate on third down? Is it the 18.8 points per game allowed? Is it the 27 takeaways – all stats that rank best or tied for best in the league?

Boyer was to the point with his answer.

"Wins," he said.

Boyer elaborated on that point more back in November.

"I would say in order, for me, when I look at it; one is did we do what we need to do to win the game? Two, obviously we would like to keep the point totals down," he said. "Three, we would like to get the ball back to the offense as soon as we possibly can … I don't really pay any attention to (the stats). It's more of a factor of us trying to put our players in position to succeed and for us to win the game."

Getting the ball back to the offense is a high priority. So while the goal is to put points on the board for the offense, their performance helps aid the defense by keeping them fresh and limiting the possessions of the opposition, especially against particular competition.