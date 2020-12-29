The Blitz: Beyond the Box Score

They Said It

The 2020 Dolphins defense ranks first in scoring (18.8 points per game), third-down conversion percentage (30.7) and is tied for the league-lead in takeaways (27). Their willingness to play for one another has produced some of the NFL's top production.

Take Ogbah. While his statistics (nine sacks, 21 QB hits) garner plenty recognition, he embodies the versatile, selfless mindset that makes this Dolphins D special.

"He does a lot of things under the scenes that a lot of people don't see and know," Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel said. "He's kind of a swing man. The coaches put him in different positions and he always steps up to the plate and takes care of his business. He's always going to do what the coaches ask. He's one of those players that he's always going to make a play, and he's always around the ball."

National Notes

Ogbah's breakthrough performance is catching the eye of players across the league. The venerable Brandon Thorn of EstablishTheRun.com talked to six starting offensive tackles in the NFL to find out who is the most under-rated pass rusher in pro football. Thorn combined those responses with his own film study to generate his top 10 – a list in which Ogbah checks in at No. 5.

A starting O-lineman in the AFC South: "Ogbah's cross-chop move is one of the best I have seen or faced. With him being so long, you wouldn't think he's very strong but he has a great long-arm/stab move too."