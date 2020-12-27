Top News: Ten Need to Know Dolphins Items Following Primetime Win

Six

Running back Myles Gaskin caught a pair of touchdowns in the 26-25 win. It was the first time a Dolphins running back has scored multiple receiving touchdowns since Reggie Bush in 2012.

Seven

If the Dolphins win next week in Buffalo, they will clinch a playoff berth. There are three other scenarios for Miami to find their way to the dance, all including losses from either the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens.

The Dolphins can also get into the playoffs with 10 wins if the Browns and Colts lose their final two games, or if Baltimore loses next week to Cincinnati.

Eight

The win was the 200th road victory in the history of the Dolphins. The five road wins on the season is the most for Miami since 2010.

Nine

The Dolphins improved upon their league-best third-down defense holding the Raiders without a conversion on 10 attempts on the money down. On the season, opponents are converting just 30.7 percent of their third down tries against Miami.

Ten

Brian Flores discussed the decision to make the switch to Ryan Fitzpatrick Sunday, and his feelings about his rookie quarterback through the first eight starts of the career of Tua Tagovailoa.

"Tua has brought us a spark in a lot of other games," Flores said. "I think people forget that because we just remember the last thing. I think Tua's played well. I think he's made a lot of improvement over the course of the season. I think he's developing. I don't make judgments and decisions based off of one instance. There's a lot that goes into the decisions we make. Not just one game or one quarter. Tua's done a lot of good things for this team. He knows that; this team knows that."