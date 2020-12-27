Dolphins Win a Wild One 26-25, One Win from the Postseason

Sanders connected on his fourth field goal of the night, this one from 45 yards out.

The magic was made possible by another stellar effort from the NFL's top-ranked scoring defense. The Raiders scored just once on five red zone trips and did not convert a single third down in the game (0-for-10).

After holding down the fort for the first 56 minutes of the game, Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor got behind the Miami defense for an 85-yard touchdown from quarterback Derek Carr with 3:37 remaining. Kicker Daniel Carlson left the door open by missing the ensuing extra point, keeping Las Vegas' lead to just 22-16.

The Dolphins took the ensuing possession with 3:27 left in the game and drove 75 yards, with a successful Jason Sanders point after to take a 23-22 lead. The touchdown came courtesy of a 59-yard catch-and-run by running back Myles Gaskin, who made an emphatic return to the lineup.

Gaskin, after spending the previous two games out of action on the reserve/COVID-19 list, returned to his usual position as the team's bell cow. Last week, it was his college teammate (Salvon Ahmed) who led the Dolphins with 122 of the team's 250 rushing yards in the win over the Patriots. Gaskin helped continue the theme of former Washington Huskies leading a second-half offensive surge as he piled up 169 yards from scrimmage and a pair of receiving touchdowns.

The latter scoring catch-and-run was sprung in large part by downfield blocks from Hollins and tight end Mike Gesicki.