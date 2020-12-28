Inside the Numbers | Dolphins 26 Raiders 25

*stats courtesy of Pro Football Focus unless otherwise noted

Cornerback Xavien Howard was targeted four times in the game, allowing just one reception for -1 yard. The performance improved upon his league-best 49.4 completion percentage allowed and dipped the passer rating against Howard to 48.5, also best among NFL cornerbacks. He added two passes defensed to give him 19 this season, tops in the NFL. The last time a Dolphins defender had 19 PDs in a season was Andre Goodman in 2008 and no player has had more since Patrick Surtain in 2000.

Linebacker Jerome Baker made 10 tackles in the game giving him at least 100 tackles for the second consecutive season. Six of Baker's tackles were good for run stops (tackles within two yards of the line of scrimmage).

Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel became the fifth different Dolphins defender to record multiple sacks in a single game this season. Van Ginkel also had a career-high five quarterback pressures and added three run stops and a batted pass to his stat line.

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah was second on the team with three quarterback pressures. That performance gives him 62 on the season, the most in a single season by a Miami Dolphin since Cameron Wake in 2016 (67).