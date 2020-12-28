The Blitz: Bottom Line Business

Those decisions are all based around one common goal – winning football games.

"The label is we're going to do what we've got to do to win," Flores said. "I owe that to the Dolphins fans, to the players in that locker room, the people in this organization. So that's what we're going to always do, so two-person, three-person quarterback, five-person quarterback; whatever we need to do to try to win, that's what we're going to do."

National Notes

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer made it known who he is choosing as the coach of the year in the NFL.

Miami's Brian Flores is my Coach of the Year. And I say that with all due respect to Kevin Stefanski, who was facing a pretty impossible situation in Jersey on Sunday (more on that in a minute). It's just that Flores has Miami at 10 wins less than two years into a rebuilding effort that basically laid out as the equivalent to buying a house on a nice piece of land and taking it down to the studs. The speed at which Flores and GM Chris Grier have built is impressive. And so too is the job Flores is doing as a gameday coach who doesn't turn 40 until February.

Peter King chose a pair of Dolphins for Special Teams Players of the Week in his weekly Football Morning in America column.

Special Teams Players Of The Week

Clayton Fejedelem, safety, Miami. For the first 27 minutes of the vital game in Las Vegas, Miami's offense was putrid. Three points, 45 passing yards, a 10-3 deficit. On fourth-and-one from midfield, with Fejedelem the upback between the center and punter, the 205-pound backup took the direct snap and smashed into the middle of a clogged line. For a split second, it looked like he'd be stopped cold and Brian Flores second-guessed for a fake punt in such a narrow game. But Fejedelem, looking more like a running back than a DB, bounced to his right, found a hole, and rambled for 22 important yards. Miami had to settle for a field goal and a 10-6 deficit, but Fejedelem did his part. He also forced and recovered the fumble on the kickoff that ended the Raiders' last chance as time expired