The Fish Tank: Former Dolphins Linebacker Bryan Cox

Bryan developed a close bond with Dolphins iconic Head Coach Don Shula and continues to hold him in the highest regard:

"You never heard his name associated with anything negative. You never heard him associated with any cheating, or anything other than wonderful. Don Shula treated you like a man. He wasn't afraid to have the tough conversations and a lot of times, when I got in trouble, (he would) always cuss me out but he always ended it with, 'I love you and let's get prepared for this week.'"

After five decorated seasons with the Dolphins, Bryan's tenure in Miami came to a close in conjunction with Jimmy Johnson's arrival in 1996:

"Jimmy Johnson never wanted me back in Miami. I told him, 'OK but if you don't bring me back, you don't get Troy Vincent. You don't get Marco Coleman.' He said, 'we'll see about that.'"

Bryan has fond memories of the Dolphins group of veteran linebackers during his rookie season, which included the likes of John Offerdahl, Hugh Green, David Griggs, and Cliff Odom: