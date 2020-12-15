The Fish Tank: Former Dolphins Kicker Olindo Mare

After spending the entire 1995 season on the New York Giants' Practice Squad, Olindo went to training camp with the Dolphins and was given a chance to compete with incumbent, Joe Nedney, for the starting job:

"Joe made one of the best decisions and one of the worst decisions. Because, he made a great decision; he went back to college to get his degree. The problem was, he was away from the facility for six months, which (Mike) Westhoff didn't like, and I got better over six months. So, when it came time in preseason that year between Joe and I, it was a struggle because we each got one field goal in preseason, and that was it. He missed his and I made mine."

Dolphins Special Teams Coach, Mike Westhoff was tough on Olindo, but the kicker always knew that his coach had his back: