The Fish Tank: Longtime Dolphins Photographer Dave Cross Joins the Show

This week's guest on The Fish Tank podcast is former Miami Dolphins team photographer, Dave Cross. Originally an artist in the Miami Herald's newsroom, Cross began a part-time hobby photographing Miami Dolphins games in the early 1970s, ultimately taking a position with the team in 1984. Here are a few "FishBites" from Dave's time in The Tank with O.J. McDuffie and Seth Levit:

Dave is a Lou Holtz doppelganger if there has ever been one, resembling the legendary college head coach so much that former Notre Dame players like Tim Ruddy thought that Holtz had followed them from South Bend to Miami:

"He kind of had to look twice to see whether or not Lou was coming in the room. It would shock them a little bit."

It did not take Dave long to figure out that Don Shula's high expectations were not limited to players and coaches:

"It doesn't matter what your job is. You get treated exactly the same; good, bad, or otherwise. And if you screw up, you get yelled at. And even if you didn't screw up, if he thought you screwed up, you still got yelled at. But the cool thing was, the next day it was over."

The flight home from Philadelphia following Don Shula's record-breaking 325th career coaching victory was a celebration for more reasons than one as Dave and his long-time partner, Nancy Kerrigan, were married on the team plane: