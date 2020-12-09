The Fish Tank: Former Dolphins Wide Receiver Charles Jordan

Losing friends and loved ones was something Charles unfortunately became far too familiar with:

"We weren't supposed to make it past 15 in my neighborhood. If you made it to 15, you were good. You made it. You were like, 'hey man, I made it!' And then you get to 18; you really weren't thinking you would get to 18. Because a lot of friends that died for me, they died before they even (saw) 18 years old. I could just rattle off names to you, and they're dead, man. We were going to funerals like that. So funerals became numb to me. I'm numb to it. My daddy died; I'm numb to it, because I had seen death so much."

Howie Long, who was Charles' teammate with the Raiders in 1993, recommended him to Jimmy Johnson prior to Jordan signing with the Dolphins as a free agent in 1996:

"We were stretching and Howie said, 'Come here. Let me talk to you.' He walked me to the side, and he got (on me) man, real bad. He was just telling me about relationships and why I was there. He said, 'When it was time for Jimmy to get you, I told Jimmy to come get you. Because I said, this kid right here, I played with him and I told him about how you destroyed our defense when you were on our scout team and got us ready each week. (Howie) said, 'I need for you to be a professional and stop with the bull (expletive). When I realized that was a call he made to Jimmy to do that, I felt obligated to do right by Howie for speaking up for me like that."

As a result of his off field activities and limited college experience, Charles realizes now that he needed to grow as a professional:

"I will tell you what I got from being around Juice and some of these guys who were young professionals at the time. If there is anything that I can take back, just do a redo, it would be my attitude; being so arrogant, so cocky. I would do away with that and I would do more of being a professional than feeling like it's the streets, because it's two different things. This is your job."

Charles played alongside a host of decorated wide receivers over the course of his career, but his respect for O.J. is undeniable: