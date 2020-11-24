The Fish Tank: Former Dolphins WR Davone Bess Joins the Show

A post high school graduation arrest resulted in Davone serving a year in the Byron Boys Ranch Juvenile Facility:

"I had some strong people in my life that I would call and talk to; that (were) praying for me, that (were) keeping me upbeat, keeping me focused, keeping me appreciative of the situation. As bad as that sounds, as far as me being incarcerated, it could have been a lot worse. I could have been dead or shot or something."

As a rookie in 2008, Davone joined a hungry group of receivers including Ted Ginn, Jr. and Greg Camarillo, all of whom were looking to prove themselves:

"It was special. You know how it is when you're the rookie coming in. They know that you're trying to come and get their job, and it's serious. They don't want to do anything to help you, but we were in a unique situation. All of us were young. We were unproven, and the coaches wanted to see who was going to succeed out of the battle. It brought me back to my Hawaii days and helped me realize that you've got to work. If you want to get on the field, you've got to work and do what you did before. All of those guys were really helpful to me."

Prior to the 2010 season, Miami traded for Brandon Marshall, who joined Davone in the Dolphins wide receiver room: