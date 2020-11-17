The Fish Tank: Dolphins Honor Roll Member Bob Baumhower Joins the Show

This week's guest on The Fish Tank podcast is Miami Dolphins Honor Roll member, Bob Baumhower. From 1977 to 1986, Baumhower locked down the trenches for the Dolphins at Defensive Tackle, earning five trips to the Pro Bowl and twice being named first-team All-Pro. Here are a few "FishBites" from Bob's time in The Tank with O.J. McDuffie and Seth Levit:

Bob enjoyed a standout career at the University of Alabama, however it was more accident than destiny that brought him to the Crimson Tide:

"Coach (Bear) Bryant was watching some film of (Alabama's) top offensive line prospect. We had played the school that this guy went to in the state playoffs. This guy was their top offensive line prospect and he had a really tough night with me. Coach Bryant saw that film and said, 'well, OK we signed this guy…where's the guy that's whupping his tail right now?"

In 1977, the Dolphins were short on interior defensive linemen, so Coach Shula moved his second-round draft choice from end to nose tackle. Bob was less than thrilled: