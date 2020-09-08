Stream Now: The Fish Tank - Trace Armstrong: I Know What Great Looks Like

Following a standout career at Arizona State University, Trace Armstrong played his final season at the University of Florida, where he was recognized as a first-team All-American. Armstrong was selected by the Chicago Bears as the 11th overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft and he joined a defensive line that featured Richard Dent, Dan Hampton, and William "The Refrigerator" Perry. Armstrong played six seasons in Chicago, racking up 42 sacks and multiple player of the week and month awards. In 1995, the Miami Dolphins traded for Armstrong, and he would go on to play six seasons in Miami, tallying 56.5 sacks, including a career-high 16.5 on his way to a Pro Bowl nod in 2000. In The Tank, Trace, recalls how his early years in Chicago helped to shape the rest of his career, explains why he and Dolphins linebackers Zach Thomas and Larry Izzo were so close despite his role in their swimming debacle on Ft. Lauderdale beach, shares some of his all-time favorite locker room pranks, and sheds some light on how his role as NFLPA President was as important to him as his on-field work and ultimately helped lead him to his current career as a sports agent.