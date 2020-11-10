The Fish Tank: Brandon Marshall Joins the Show

"I think I was still growing when I left (Miami). No, I don't think I was a good teammate because I think what we are looking for in a professional is the consistency. Can you come to work and be the same guy every single day? For me, on that field I was the same guy every day. You were going to get a monster on that field. I don't give a damn if it was practice or a game; let's go! But off the field was the problem. The Miami Dolphins situation helped me grow up. It helped me face my weaknesses, and I'm a better man for it."