Top News: Bills Prep, Walk-Off Field Goals, Sustaining Success and Pass Rush Tools

Winning Now and Sustaining Success

With one game left on the 2020 schedule the conversation for individual awards continues to heat up. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated is casting his vote for Coach of the Year to Miami's man in charge, Brian Flores, while also providing credit where credit is due for General Manager Chris Grier and the work of the personnel department of the Dolphins.

…It's just that Flores has Miami at 10 wins less than two years into a rebuilding effort that basically laid out as the equivalent to buying a house on a nice piece of land and taking it down to the studs. The speed at which Flores and GM Chris Grier have built is impressive. And so too is the job Flores is doing as a game day coach who doesn't turn 40 until February.

Breer continued presenting his evidence for Flores' Coach of the Year candidacy.

Fitzpatrick's ridiculous 34-yard no-look/getting-face-masked prayer to Mack Hollins setting up a 44-yard game-winning field goal from Jason Sanders. But more than just the result, I think it showed two things to Flores's team. Number one, it showed a resourcefulness not to give a damn if strategy follows convention or not (pulling a rookie QB). Number two, it showed a willingness to do everything possible to win a game, which resonates with older players who have no guarantee they'll be around to see Tagovailoa hit his stride in the NFL.

Flores, on Sunday, commented on his approach.

"We're going to do what we've got to do to win," he explained. "I owe that to the Dolphins fans, to the players in that locker room, the people in this organization. So that's what we're going to always do, so two-person, three-person quarterback, five-person quarterback; whatever we need to do to try to win, that's what we're going to do."

The NFL's parity-centric design makes repeated success difficult to obtain. Playoff turnover hovers around 50 percent most years. Breer's conclusion for selecting the second-year head coach for the award focuses on a long-term outlook, anointing Miami's 2020 success with that coveted term – "sustainable."

"What's even better is as part of all this, he and Grier are putting together something that looks sustainable. Going into this weekend, Miami had the third-youngest roster in the NFL, and was starting six rookies, all of whom were playing without so much as the benefit of an offseason program. Tally it up, and I think Flores has accomplished more than any other coach in 2020. So I'd give him the hardware to reflect it.

Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones says Flores' authenticity has cultivated the ultimate level of trust between player and coach in this Dolphins operation.