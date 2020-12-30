Week 17 Preview: Dolphins at Bills

Miami's four-most frequently targeted defenders (Xavien Howard, Nik Needham, Eric Rowe and Byron Jones) allow a collective completion percentage of 61.8 percent. The Bills' top four wide receivers in targets (Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, John Brown and Gabriel Davis) catch 71.4 percent of their targets.

Identifying which matchups are most attractive is one of the many challenges Dolphins Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer faces this week. He discussed the approach to crafting his plan for how to matchup against the opposition.

"I think it's a combination of all things. I think sometimes you have a pretty good idea going into it," Boyer said. "I think sometimes you can start one way and you can get into the week and you can go, 'this might be a little bit better.' Ultimately it comes down to you really just want to put the guys in the best position to succeed and based on what they've done, based on what our opponent does."

Running for the Turkey

In bowling, three-consecutive strikes is called a turkey. For the Dolphins, another stout showing in the ground game would make it three straight. Miami have rushed for 380 yards at 5.7 yards per clip over the last two games. It's cliché, but the importance running the football is magnified this time of year.

The Dolphins welcomed Myles Gaskin back into the fold in a big way Saturday in Las Vegas. His 169 yards from scrimmage were the most by a Dolphin this season, just one week after fellow running back, Salvon Ahmed, ripped off a Dolphins' season-high 122 yards on the ground in Week 15.

"Salvon had done extremely well obviously the week before so he got the start," Dolphins Offensive Coordinator Chan Gailey said. "Then all of a sudden, Myles started running the football and getting some creases and making some plays, so he got the hot hand. That's how we've been doing it this year – whoever gets the hot hand, we let them go."

Regardless of who totes the rock, a strong running game jives well with Miami's stingy defense and will help create the desired level of balance on offense. If the game situation calls for it, the Dolphins commitment to the ground game could pay off as Buffalo's 4.7 yards per carry allowed is 27th in the NFL.

Bills Scheme

The Buffalo offense is sixth in scoring (29.7 points per game) and fourth in total offense (392.5 yards per game). The running game ranks 19th (109.7 rushing yards per game) and they are second in passing offense (282.9 passing yards per game).

Only two teams in the NFL have run more than 100 offensive plays from 10-personnel (four wide receivers). The Arizona Cardinals lead the way with 220 snaps from the grouping with the Bills second at 148 snaps. Their 705 snaps from 11-personnel (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WRs) is the fifth-most snaps in the league from that grouping, providing an intriguing matchup with the Dolphins deep secondary. Buffalo rarely utilizes two backs, three tight ends, or heavy (extra offensive linemen) personnel. Those groupings account for less than 40 snaps collectively.

On defense, Buffalo's 35.1 percent blitz rate is the eighth-highest in the NFL. Their 22.1 pressure rate ranks 23rd in the NFL, according to Pro Football Reference.