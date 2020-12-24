Week 16 Preview: Dolphins at Raiders

The Money Down

The Dolphins defense has formed several habits this season, one of which is the league's top third-down defense, allowing a conversion rate of just 32.5 percent. On the other side of the ball, the Raiders enter play with the No. 2 ranked third-down offense (49.1).

Both teams set up third-down success by winning on the early downs. The Raiders offense averages 5.19 yards per play on first down with a strong mix of a power running game and short passing attack (7.9 intended air yards ranks 20th in the NFL).

Miami's third-down defense does more than just get stops – they create takeaways. Seven of the team's 16 interceptions have occurred on third down with a passer rating against of just 62.7 on the crucial down, best in the NFL.

Carr or Mariota

The Dolphins have been difficult to pass on all season. Opponents have a passer rating of 83.9 against Miami, third-lowest in the NFL. Though both effective in 2020, the quarterback options of the Raiders come in stark contrast. Derek Carr's 102.0 passer rating is ninth-best in the NFL, but he was relieved last week (groin injury) by Marcus Mariota, who saw his first regular-season action since Week 6 of the 2019 season. Mariota threw for 226 yards and added 86 on the ground in the Raiders' overtime loss to the Chargers.

Mariota wasn't sacked in his first game as a Raider, but he took an average of 3.68 sacks per game his last two years in Tennessee. Carr has been sacked just 20 times in 14 games this season and was dumped only 29 times in 16 games last year.