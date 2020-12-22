Jay Fiedler, Dolphins Rally Over Raiders in Emotional Return

As he was known to do, Fiedler responded. His blue-collar style and late-game heroics paired perfectly with the stout defense and ground game of the Dolphins, a style of play that is inherent with Fiedler.

"It comes initially as an athlete with a desire and a hate-to-lose mentality," Fiedler said. "We had a lot of guys on that team that shared that mentality. And at that point, I was playing with a chip on my shoulder. Undrafted free agent quarterback, a guy who was passed around to a few different teams and finally got my opportunity with Miami – I wasn't going to let it up."

Fiedler would get knocked down again and again in this game, but he kept getting off the mat. The Dolphins took possession with 1:41 left to play, no timeouts and 80 yards between them and the winner's circle.

The passing game made quick work initially. Fiedler found Dedric Ward for 20 yards, Travis Minor for eight, Chris Chambers for 27, then Oronde Gadsden for six. After a one-yard Minor rush, Fiedler went back to Gadsden on third down, but the pass fell incomplete.

After an Oakland timeout, Fiedler broke the pocket and got the ball to Ward for nine yards on fourth-and-3. On the next play, Fiedler took a quarterback draw to the two-yard-line before getting popped by defensive end Tony Bryant.

Without any timeouts, Fiedler rushed the offense to the line for a play that would put him in space against another defensive end. This time, Fiedler made his man miss and dove to the goal line to win the game, putting Fiedler on an iconic Sports Illustrated cover the following week.