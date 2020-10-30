Fins Flashback with O.J. McDuffie | Don Shula's Last Win

"We kept an eye on the stats weekly," Levit said. "If someone has 95 rushing yards and it's late in the fourth quarter, you might let someone know that he needs five yards for 100 and get the information to the people that make those decisions."

This particular instance was much bigger than getting a running back over the century mark or extending a receiver's consecutive-games-with-a-catch streak, as it was the information the Dolphins needed that got them into the playoffs. Broncos kicker Jason Elam gave Denver a 31-28 lead with 48 seconds to play and the result would hold, sending Miami to Buffalo the following week.

"We had such an arrogance about us that we knew we were going to be competitive, we also knew we were going to the playoffs," McDuffie said. "I didn't know much about the record books but, at the end of it, it was nice to see every single win stack up on Shula's win total."

The Dolphins would fall 37-22 in Buffalo and Shula's coaching career ended with 347 wins (including playoffs). The 328 regular-season wins for Shula still stands far from reach of those chasing him. George Halas won 318 games, good for second-most, and Bill Belichick is actively in pursuit, though his 275 wins are still 53 shy of Shula.