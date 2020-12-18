"I was going on a deep over route," Booker said. "I was the last read, so once I got over there the safety was on the other side. It was one of those balls that if Joey put any more air under it, it could've been an interception, but he put it on a dime and I was able to pull it down."

Harrington started 11 games that season in place of injured starting quarterback Daunte Culpepper. After throwing seven interceptions in his first three starts as a Dolphin, Harrington heated up. Over the next six games, he threw for nine touchdown passes and 1,262 yards. The Dolphins won five of the six culminating in the Week 13 shutout win over the Patriots. The final touchdown pass by Harrington in a Dolphins uniform was that 32-yard strike to Booker.

"The excitement of scoring on the Patriots, getting that two-score lead, the excitement kind of took over so I gave it a little two-step," Booker said. "I might've thrown the ball into the stands … I was just really excited."

During his four years in Miami, Booker caught passes from nine different quarterbacks, so he was having fun when Harrington caught fire.

"We got on a hot streak and had some wins with Joey," Booker said. "We ended up getting ourselves back into the mix but lost to Jacksonville and that hurt our chances. But for the most part, Joey came in, got on a tear and was playing some good football. He gave us an opportunity to make plays."

In that era, however, it was the defense that was the most opportunistic. Though his sack in this game was on backup quarterback Matt Cassel, no player has brought down Tom Brady more than Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor; and no season was better for No. 99 than that 2006 campaign.