Fins Flashback with Randy McMichael

"Plane rides from the road are always fun." McMichael said. "It's even more fun when you get a win. It was a long flight, we were tired, haven't seen our families; but you want to talk about a fun trip. Coach (Jim) Bates got the game ball. Offensively, defensively everyone loved Coach Bates."

Jim Bates took over as the interim head coach prior to the west coast swing.

It was the retirement of a prominent player before the season that contributed to the slow start. While Ricky Williams stepping away from the game in the prime of a career with trajectory for Canton shocked the sports world, it wasn't a surprise to those that knew him closest – players like McMichael.

"The night we found out, me and Chris Chambers were having dinner down by the beach," McMichael explained. "As we were leaving somebody told me they just heard the news. My response was just… OK. I wasn't surprised. I spent a lot of time around Ricky.

"That's just Ricky," he said.

The Dolphins finished the season 4-12 and would begin a new era the following season. McMichael would play two more years with the team and finish his Miami career with 283 receptions, 3,096 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns. The 283 receptions and 3,096 receiving yards are both Dolphins tight end records.