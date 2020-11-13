Fins Flashback | Revenge for the Epic in Miami

"Our goal wasn't to beat the San Diego Chargers or anybody else," Bokamper said. "Our goal was to get to the Super Bowl. That's what drove us."

And that's where that season ended, at the Rose Bowl against Washington for football's ultimate prize. However, as coy as he tried to play it, Bokamper couldn't help but admit that losing to the Chargers in 1982, after what happened in 1981, was not an option.

"Having met them a year later in the divisional round, we weren't going to let that happen again," Bokamper said. "We remembered everything and we were dead set on not letting that happen again."

The loss that created the possibility of a revenge game is known as The Epic in Miami; a 41-38 shootout that went deep into overtime. The back-and-forth affair ended when the Chargers put a 29-yard field goal through the uprights to advance to the AFC Championship game.

After beginning his Dolphins coaching career with an 8-2 mark in the postseason, Hall of Fame Head Coach Don Shula was facing a three-game playoff losing streak over the span of four years. Even as the Epic in Miami turned towards the Chargers, Shula had his team believing throughout the entirety of the game.

Shula was many things: leader, disciplinarian, the winningest coach in the history of the National Football League. Perhaps above all of that was his unrelating strength and willpower.

"The sheer willpower and unwillingness of Don Shula to give up kind of pushed us back into that game where we went into overtime and had a number of chances to win the game," Bokamper said. "We just didn't do it."

Coaches don't last without the mental fortitude described by Bokamper, but they're just as liable to flame out in the absence of an adaptive mindset. Shula oversaw one of the NFL's all-time great rushing attacks spearheaded by a collection great backs. Larry Csonka, Mercury Morris, and Jim Kiick helped lead Miami to back-to-back Super Bowls before Shula would go on to coach arguably the most transcendent quarterback to ever play the game in Dan Marino.