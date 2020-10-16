Fins Flashback | 2009 MNF Win vs. the Jets with Ronnie Brown

Lex Hilliard also joined in on the fun in 2009 with three touchdowns.

"We as a running back room we took pride in the opportunity to get three, sometimes four running backs onto the field at the same time," Brown said. "We had Lousaka Polite, Patrick Cobbs, Lex Hilliard, for us to get in the game at the same time, it meant a lot."

Miami went with a more traditional approach to capture a lead early in the fourth quarter. After a pair of Jay Feely field goals and touchdowns by Jets running back Thomas Jones and Dolphins tight end Anthony Fasano, quarterback Chad Henne made it two touchdown tosses in as many drives.

Trailing by a field goal, the Dolphins were pushing the ball close to midfield. Henne found Fasano for 14 yards on a crucial third-and-3 conversion to set the Fins up at their own 47-yard line. Henne extended a fake to Brown and loaded up for a deep shot to speedster Ted Ginn.

Ginn hauled in the catch over the top of Darrelle Revis to give Miami a 24-20 lead.

"Revis was such a great player, but Ted Ginn was fast like no other," Brown said. "By the time you realized how fast he was, sometimes it was too late. For (Ginn) to get on top of a guy like Revis, it wasn't a surprise; but I think it was for Darrelle at that time."

For two teams that typically slugged it out in defensive struggles, that moment felt like the nail in the coffin of the Jets. But they were a resilient bunch. Mark Sanchez went back to his earlier touchdown maker in Braylon Edwards for a 49-yard defensive pass interference foul to set up another Thomas Jones touchdown run.

Miami got the football back with five minutes to play, trailing by three. But the Dolphins wouldn't settle for a kick.

Brown and Williams matriculated the ball down the field for Miami, accounting for 43 of the 70 yards on the game-winning drive. With one timeout remaining, Sparano's team faced a third-and-goal from the 2-yard line. Brown took the direct snap and plowed into the end zone for the seventh and final lead change in the back-and-forth affair.

"I had confidence in any guy that was going to get the ball in that situation, but I knew I was getting the ball on that final play," Brown said. "When we got down to the goal line, I knew I was going to get into the end zone."