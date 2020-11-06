Fins Flashback | Thanksgiving Day 1977 with Nat Moore

The Dolphins came into the game salty over the article published the day before. Miami's offensive onslaught enraged the Cardinals, especially for one particular player who was known for playing below the belt.

From an article published on Bleacher Report in 2010, Conrad Dobler was named one of the NFL's all-time dirtiest players.

Quite possibly the dirtiest guy ever to play in the NFL. In the 70s, when it was acceptable to horse-collar players, Dobler took it to the next level. As an offensive lineman, when a defender put his hands up to swat a pass, he'd punch them in the stomach. Spitting on injured players, kicking Merlin Olsen in the head, even punching Mean Joe Greene. Dobler did whatever he had to, whatever he wanted to, to whoever he wanted to. Conrad Dobler was the dirtiest player EVER.

"(Dobler) put a cheap shot on Bob Matheson and the fight was on," Moore said. "Both benches emptied, 23 guys got fined. We beat the crap out of them on the scoreboard and in the fight."

"It was a fun day," he added. "It felt like being back in high school when you could get away with that stuff. Then on Monday, when we got the fines, we realized we didn't get away with it."