Top News: Brian Flores' Developmental Approach

Karras talked about the work of Offensive Line Coach Steve Marshall. Miami's man in the middle didn't stop at the development of rookies Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt and Solomon Kindley, who have combined for 866 snaps this season. He highlighted Marshall's teaching techniques as modes of growth for the veterans up front.

"I think that he's doing a great job of not only developing these three rookies, but helping me out, and Jesse Davis and Ereck Flowers and all of us get better at our craft," Karras said.

The development of veterans isn't exclusive to the offensive line. Wide receiver DeVante Parker produced 2,217 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 53 games over his first four years as a pro. In 23 games since Flores' arrival, Parker has 1,569 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah hit a career-high in sacks on Sunday with his sixth of the season. He's tied for seventh in the NFL in that category, and the 32 quarterback pressures is fifth among all edge rushers, according to Pro Football Focus. Ogbah's 46 quarterback pressures in his rookie season stands as his career-high, and the 32 pressures in 2020 are the second-highest total in his career with nine games to go.

Eric Rowe arrived in Miami as a cornerback. A Week 6 switch to safety last season has yielded production among the game's best over the last year and change. Rowe's 17 passes defensed in 23 games with the Dolphins topped his four-year total (16) from beginning of his career. On the season, Rowe is allowing just 58.1 percent of the targets thrown at him to go for completions and only 4.52 yards per target – both top 10 among safeties, per PFF.