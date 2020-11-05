Three Keys | John Congemi Previews Dolphins at Cardinals

It's fun to play the position of quarterback when things are going smooth. No matter what the call is, your guys are executing with consistency and you have the ability to keep the defense guessing. If quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can come close to having a start that resembles what I described, it should be a great day for him and the offense. Last week was such a weird game, with Miami's defense dominating early and playing a major role in rushing to a 28-10 halftime lead. It almost seemed like the offense was invisible. Those types of games probably happen, if you're lucky, once a season. This week the offense needs to find a way to start fast and stay on the field. Stacking positive plays together and totally eliminating negative plays that get you into second or third and long situations. It might also be difficult to depend on the running game with losing Myles Gaskin and (potentially) Matt Breida to injury. That should lead to some rotation with Jordan Howard, Patrick Laird and even Salvon Ahmed. Whoever gets the carries needs to press the line of scrimmage and move the pile forward. I'm also looking for Tagovailoa to be more comfortable after playing in a game last week for the first time in over a year. Not many players at any position, let alone quarterback, can come out and just light it up in their first start as a rookie. Hopefully Tua will be able this week to continue to get the ball out on time and on target early, because he's the catalyst to starting fast and moving the football. Getting everyone involved right from the start and having normal down and distances should keep the Cardinals in more base looks defensively as well.