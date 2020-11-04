Top News: Dolphins Defense Hungry for More

"If you look at the video, I was the first one on him," Baker said with a laugh. "I definitely got on him about that. We watch each other's high school highlights as a linebacker corps and everybody scores touchdowns and everybody does their thing, so we all brought it up. 'If you were scoring all of these touchdowns and all of this, why didn't you do that?'"

Tua Talks About Takeaways His First Start

The Dolphins started a rookie quarterback for the first time since 2012 (Ryan Tannehill) on Sunday vs. the Rams. That year, and every other year in the NFL, the preseason provided the rookie signal-caller with four exhibition opportunities. This season, aside from five snaps against the Jets for Tagovailoa, Miami's rookie faced his first NFL action against a Rams defense that entered the game as the second-ranked scoring defense in the entire league.

Wednesday, Tagovailoa discussed the benefits of having a full NFL tape to study and the corrections he can make.

"That's pretty much the best way I think for anyone in the NFL to learn," Tagovailoa said. "You can sit down and anyone can watch film really, but being able to go in and get some actual game reps, seeing actual rotations of the defenses and you've got to make actual Mike (linebacker) points and do things like that. I think those things go a long way in sticking in your head and knowing okay, if this comes up, I know what my answer is."

Miami's southpaw quarterback also discussed the flow of the game and an area he's focusing on this week in practice.

"Just being comfortable as the games go on," Tagovailoa explained. "You just get a good feel of the game and then you can also get into a good rhythm. I think the biggest thing for me is pocket presence. Being able to just step up into what feels like pressure and then also just making the throws that I need to give the receivers good run after catch."

Flores Talks Trades

The Dolphins made a pair of moves before Tuesday's deadline. Miami acquired a 2022 draft pick from the Patriots for wide receiver Isaiah Ford.