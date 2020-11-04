The Blitz: A Tight Bond

They Said It

In the second and fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, the Dolphins found a pair of tight ends who balanced each other not just on the field, but off of it, too. Mike Gesicki's 256 snaps this season have called for 192 pass patterns, 59 run-blocking assignments and five in pass protection, per Pro Football Focus. His good friend, Durham Smythe, has been in pattern 48 times compared to 95 run-blocking reps and 27 in pass protection.

Now, after a summer trade, Adam Shaheen completes the room.

Shaheen's workload includes 35 routes run, 91 reps as a run blocker and 17 in pass protection. The balance and communication between the three players has been the key to the group's strong start to the season, according to Dolphins Tight Ends Coach George Godsey.

"In that room, there is a lot of communication that has to go on, especially when you're in as a Y and then you have a wing and then another wing and all of those guys are tight ends, and we're trying to communicate from inside out," Godsey said.

"There is also the dynamic of a new player coming into an organization where two of the guys had been here for a couple of years," he added. "So just the acceptance from Mike and Durham's standpoint, and then obviously from Adam's standpoint, opening up. I think the more we get to know each other, the better off we'll be as a unit. They've worked at it. It's not easy to do."

Around the Beat

By the time rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took the field for his sixth possession, the Dolphins had a 21-7 lead with the football at the Rams 1-yard-line. Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post detailed the the quotes Tuesday from Offensive Coordinator Chan Gailey on Tagovailoa's debut.

"We have been fortunate," Gailey said.

Here's what he means: The Dolphins have been ambushing teams early. They've scored a combined 66 of the first 73 points during the winning streak.

When you're up by 23, 21 and 18 points at halftime, why not let your defense do the rest? No team has enjoyed halftime cushions this large in three consecutive games since the Colts in 2004, according to Fox research.

"We weren't taking chances," Gailey said. "We were throwing screens."