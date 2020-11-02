Inside the Numbers: Dolphins 28 Rams 17

*All of the defensive metrics come from Pro Football Focus*

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah's hot streak was not interrupted by the bye week. He racked up seven more quarterback pressures (a sack, a hit and five hurries). He also batted a pass down at the line, made a run stop and forced a fumble that led to a touchdown. His 32 quarterback pressures are fifth-most among all edge defenders trailing only Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt (39), Cleveland's Myles Garrett (38), L.A. Chargers' Joey Bosa (37) and Tampa Bay's Shaq Barrett (35).

His counterpart, defensive end Shaq Lawson, piled up five pressures (a sack and a hit and three hurries) with a run stop and forced fumble.

Inside, defensive tackle Zach Sieler added four quarterback pressures and three run stops while Christian Wilkins applied pressure twice, made a run stop and secured his first career interception.

Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel scooped and scored the second-longest fumble return in franchise history (Jason Taylor 85 yards in Week 1 2005 vs. Denver). He also had a quarterback hit, two hurries, a run stop and did not allow a completion in coverage.

Linebacker Jerome Baker became the first Dolphins defender with 250 tackles in his first three NFL seasons since Channing Crowder (2005-2007). He had two quarterback pressures and held Rams pass catchers to 27 receiving yards on 36 coverage reps.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy added two pressures, made nine total tackles and broke up two passes. Four of the tackles were run stops (tackles within two yards of the line of scrimmage) and he ripped off a 28-yard return on his fumble recovery that set the Dolphins up at the Rams 1-yard-line.

Linebacker Elandon Roberts made four tackles, three of which were good for run stops.

Cornerback Nik Needham was targeted eight times in coverage, allowing only four receptions for 50 yards, an average yards per target of 6.25. Byron Jones allowed only 45 yards on seven targets.

Safety Eric Rowe set the high-water mark for passes defensed in a game in the NFL this season with five. He's tied with Jessie Bates of Cincinnati with eight passes defensed, the most among safeties. On the season, Rowe is allowing just 58.1 percent of targets to be completed for an average of 4.52 yards per target and a passer rating of 66.6.

Safety Bobby McCain was credited with allowing three yards receiving, a passer rating of 79.2 and two tackles without a miss.

Miami Mindset and Mental Toughness

The Dolphins defense is perched among the top of the leaderboard in some of the game's most critical statistical categories. Coaching, execution, variety in the calls and the mindset of playing with confidence and a touch of swagger all contribute to the mid-season accolades,

Eric Rowe discussed the team's confidence in calling Cover 0 (no safeties over the top) and the ability to blanket on the back end while dialing up pressure up front.