Dolphins Defense Dominant in 28-17 Victory Over Rams

The win marked the first time the Dolphins scored touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams in a game since a 2009 win at the New York Jets. It was the first time the Dolphins have ever done all three in the first half.

The Dolphins have outscored their opponents by 57 points in the first half of games, second in the NFL behind Baltimore, who is +66. It was the third straight game in which Miami built at least an 18-point lead before the intermission. According to FOX, the last time a team did that was the 2004 Indianapolis Colts, led by then record-breaking quarterback Peyton Manning (he threw 49 touchdown passes that season).

The defense continued its dominance in the second half. The Rams possessed the ball three times in the third quarter and could only manage two first downs en route to a pair of punts and a turnover on downs. Defensive end Shaq Lawson batted Goff's fourth down pass down at the line, adding to his big day (a sack and forced fumble earlier).

"We forced them to do some things offensively that maybe they didn't want to do," Flores said. "Keeping a (running) back in, keeping a tight in, things of that nature."

Through the first three quarters, the Dolphins defense allowed only four conversions on 13 third down attempts (Miami entered the game with a league-best 31.3 percent conversion rate on third down). The Rams also failed to convert on the only fourth down attempt and averaged just 4.25 yards per play through the first three periods. Los Angeles finished the game with just seven conversions on 16 third-down attempts.

At the end of today's 1 p.m. games, Miami's scoring defense is now ranked No. 1 in the NFL, allowing only 18.5 points per game.