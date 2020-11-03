The Blitz: Defending the Deep Ball

How do you pick one Dolphin defender after seven different Dolphins took turns dominating the game and taking it over in the second quarter in south Florida Sunday? The Rams were up 7-0 late in the first quarter when Wilkins picked off a Jared Goff pass; Tua Tagovailoa's first NFL TD pass came moments later. Then Ogbah striped Goff, and Van Ginkel returned it 78 yards for a score. Then theJakeem Grantpunt return for touchdown. Then the Lawson forced fumble, and Van Noy running it back 28 yards to the Rams' 1. Yikes. What a quarter of football. The Miami defense is really good.