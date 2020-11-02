Top News: Don't Get Caught

The Dolphins team celebrations are fast becoming a fan-favorite event on Sundays, especially given the team's copious reasons to exhibit jubilation in recent weeks. However, a play of that magnitude, a play that rare, usually makes for an unplanned celebration.

"I didn't even know what to feel. I was so ecstatic," Van Ginkel added. "Seeing how happy (Brian Flores) was for me and just living in that moment, it was awesome. Seeing all the teammates and coach come surround me, it's just awesome. Something I'll never forget."

Celebrations, when viewed through an old school lens, might send the wrong message, but that's not the case with Flores' Dolphins.

"You see guys flipping out on the sideline during Jakeem (Grant's) big return," Flores said. "Building that big rapport, I think that's grown over the last year-plus. Hopefully it continues to grow."

Defense Dominant Again

One area of growth for Flores' team over the last calendar year has been the defensive production. With one more game on the Week 8 NFL docket, the Dolphins' 18.6 points allowed per game is the best mark in the league. The 33.3 percent conversion rate of Miami's opponents on third down is tied for the second best mark in football while the 19 sacks are tied for ninth and the 13 takeaways are fourth-best.

Those statistics paint a positive picture for the Dolphins defense, but numbers always require context – especially in yesterday's game.

"I'm very leery on statistics right now," Flores said. "I look at the stats and we gave up this many yards passing, this many yards rushing … when you look at it, you feel like we got dominated and I certainly didn't feel that way during the game."

Always Room for Growth

Despite the recent production and surge up the leaderboard in various categories, Dolphins players are following the word of their head coach – the message that there's no such thing as a perfect game and improvement is always achievable.