Top News: Rhyme and Rhythm Defense and a Pair of Trades

"We try to score every time we get the football," Gailey said. "That doesn't change. We probably do take less chances than you might if you're in a seven point game or tied."

One sure-fire way to grind out the clock and protect second half leads is a strong running game. Dolphins Offensive Line Coach Steve Marshall provided a mid-season evaluation of Miami's rushing attack.

"We're not as consistent as we would like to be," Marshall said. "We've made strides but we need to me more consistent on a down-after-down basis. That comes with a plethora of things. I could list 15 things, but every week is a new challenge."

Talking Tua

Gailey on his evaluation of Tagovailoa's first start: "He made some good reads and did some good things as far as understanding what we're trying to get done with the run game. He needs to keep working timing with these guys and those reps he got the other day were invaluable. I think he'll start to get better in bigger jumps as we go forward."

Gailey on the maturation of a young quarterback: "Two things happen to young quarterbacks. One, they start to see defenses better, and two, the game starts to slow down for them. It's at a hectic pace the first time they go out there."

Dolphins Quarterbacks Coach Robby Brown on Tagovailoa's debut: "I was encouraged by some things he did communication wise. He was calm. I thought he did a really good job of telling me what he liked and what he didn't like. He does a really good job of being himself and he's not afraid to tell you what he sees or likes."

Cardinals Up Next

Boyer on quarterback Kyler Murray: "You're very aware of the things that he's capable of. He's got it all. He's the total package. He's quick, fast and has a strong arm with a quick release."

Boyer on the Cardinals offense: "They have a very athletic offensive line that does a good job of working together. They have two Hall of Fame receivers. The quarterback is dynamic and Coach (Kliff) Kingsbury has done a phenomenal job."

Miscellaneous Coaches' Quotes

Dolphins Special Teams Coordinator Danny Crossman on core players: "A lot of guys are playing on four phases, giving good effort and doing a great job with the younger players. Clayton Fejedelem, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Kavon Frazier, Mack Hollins, they've done well to nurture the younger guys."