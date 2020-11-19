Three Keys | John Congemi Previews Dolphins at Broncos

I mentioned earlier about how similar the statistics are between these two teams. It even carries over to third-down production on both sides of the ball. Offensively, the Dolphins and the Broncos are tied for 27th at 38.5 percent when trying to convert on third down. The Miami offense must do a very good job on first and second down, getting positive yards and not allowing Denver to dictate the momentum of the game on third and long situations. If rookie running back Salvon Ahmed can continue to use his quickness and vision running the ball early, it will take some of the burden away from Tagovailoa and the passing game. Third down will also be important to watch in this game, especially for the Miami defense because of the altitude in Denver. No matter how much you try to prepare for fatigue, if the Miami defense can't get off of the field on third down, it's going to be a long afternoon. The Dolphins defense have been very good in this area, ranking 3rd in the NFL, allowing just a 33.9 percent conversion rate. Denver has a lot of talent defensively, and rank just behind the Dolphins at 6th in the league. The team that can create positive yards and explosive plays on first and second down will be the team that should win the game. Because if your trying to convert too many third down chances, the numbers just aren't in your favor!