Three Keys | John Congemi Previews Dolphins at Jets

The numbers certainly favor the Dolphins getting their seventh win of the season on Sunday. New York ranks either last or close to last in every meaningful offensive or defensive statistic that I can find. Anything is possible when these two teams meet. That's why the Dolphins need to put it all together using all three phases of their game well against the Jets. Tagovailoa and the pass offense must take advantage of a young Jets secondary, just like the Chargers did last week. That can only happen if the offensive line does their part, providing protection and getting some sense of a running game going to complement the pass. As I mentioned earlier, the Jets numbers, especially on offense, aren't something to brag about. Yet, injecting quarterback Sam Darnold into an offense with a healthy group that includes Breshad Perriman, Denzel Mims and Jamison Crowder can possibly turn things around for one week. Miami's defense is best when it attacks, turning up the pressure and not allowing opposing quarterbacks the time for things to develop. Creating havoc up front means less time in pass coverage for the secondary. It forces inaccurate throws that lead to incompletions and punts! The Dolphins kicking game and coverage teams are arguably the best in the NFL. Both Jason Sanders and Matt Haack have consistently done their part in leading the special teams units, putting the Dolphins in position to win games. Miami needs to jump right back this week to playing winning football. Who their opponent is lining up across them or what they record may be should not matter for this group, as they have created a "next team up mentality" all season.